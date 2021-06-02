NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,064 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $109,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. The company had a trading volume of 179,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,335. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

