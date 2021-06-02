NextDAO Price Down 9.9% This Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. NextDAO has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $184,033.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065305 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.00278618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004844 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020961 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,008,009,868 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967,777,759 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

