NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,193,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 2,516,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,277.2 days.

NEXOF stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70. NEXON has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

