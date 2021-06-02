NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,999 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.98.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NexGen Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
