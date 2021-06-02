NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,999 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NexGen Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

