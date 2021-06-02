News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley raised News from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised News from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. News has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of -294.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. News’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in News by 771.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,849,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178,804 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in News by 194.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,776,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,556 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in News in the first quarter worth about $89,005,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth about $52,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.