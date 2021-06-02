Newmont Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 181,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 910% compared to the average daily volume of 17,962 call options.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

