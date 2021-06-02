New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NYMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

