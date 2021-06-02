New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Position Cut by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 949,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 141,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Several research firms have commented on NRZ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

