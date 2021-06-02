New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $6.26 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 196,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.