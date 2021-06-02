New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $515,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192,793 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.