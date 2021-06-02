New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,749 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 3.3% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $183.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,186. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $111.46 and a 52-week high of $189.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

