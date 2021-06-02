New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $85.22. The company had a trading volume of 93,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,097. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

