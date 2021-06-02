Neogen Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, June 4th (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, June 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.10. Neogen has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,555 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,970,000 after buying an additional 783,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,822,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Neogen by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 171,662 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,823,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

