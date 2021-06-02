NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Position Raised by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. NeoGames accounts for about 2.6% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 1.17% of NeoGames worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $17,285,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth $15,701,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,049,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $4.96 on Wednesday, reaching $67.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,789. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 175.15.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

