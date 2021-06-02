Nebula Caravel Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NEBC)

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 9,854% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

NASDAQ NEBC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $14,731,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,400,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000.

A number of analysts have commented on NEBC shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

