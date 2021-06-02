National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Head to Head Contrast

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 24.97% 15.18% 1.49% National Bankshares 32.65% 8.56% 1.13%

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.67 $27.40 million $3.30 11.63 National Bankshares $51.95 million 4.22 $16.08 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Guaranty Bancshares and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.60%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats National Bankshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository services, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. It operates 25 full-service offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

