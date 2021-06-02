Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 170.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Nano Dimension by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nano Dimension by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNDM opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.36. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

