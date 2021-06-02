Multiplier Hits Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $70,134.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00068610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.59 or 0.00286309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00189525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.01068672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,130.01 or 0.99736830 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 96,590,977 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

