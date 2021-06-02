MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 35,310 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,310 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,061 shares of company stock worth $92,728,192 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,434.76 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,280.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

