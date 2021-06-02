MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $104.27 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 228.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.42% of Expedia Group worth $104,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $1,233,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

