MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 603,263 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6,904.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,263 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $29,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

