MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 928.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973,593 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $56,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

