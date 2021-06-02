MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading 2.6% Higher

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.61. 192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

