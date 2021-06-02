MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

ETR:MTX opened at €214.60 ($252.47) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 48.01.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

