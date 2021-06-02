M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

