M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

