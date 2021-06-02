M&T Bank Corp Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,937 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $132.63 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

