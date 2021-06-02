M&T Bank Corp Has $103,000 Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672,663 shares of company stock worth $45,924,120. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

