M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $10,152,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $5,455,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,844,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFHT opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

