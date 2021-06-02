M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 18,793 Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $65,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metromile stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18. Metromile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MILE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

