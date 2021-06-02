Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mplx were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Mplx by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,060,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 625,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MPLX opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

