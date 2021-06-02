Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.54.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MSI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 547,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,078. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $206.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.50.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.
