MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.75

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

MOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. Analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $963,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

