MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.13 ($123.68).

Shares of ETR:MOR traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €72.40 ($85.18). 290,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

