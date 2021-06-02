Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00082176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.01045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.69 or 0.09660374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,303,958 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

