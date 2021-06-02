Morgan Stanley Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $18.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,853,024 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.