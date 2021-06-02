Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Decreased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,007 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

