Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Monro has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Monro to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Monro stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

