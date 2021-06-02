MongoDB (MDB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) will be announcing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDB opened at $289.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.69.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.31.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

