MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Update

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 29th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $772.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.96 and a beta of 1.75. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.70.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGI shares. Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.
