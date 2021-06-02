MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Short Interest Update

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 29th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $772.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.96 and a beta of 1.75. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGI shares. Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

