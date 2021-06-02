Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MONRF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

MONRF opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

