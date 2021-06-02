Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MONRF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

MONRF opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Article: Strangles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.