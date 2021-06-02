Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.50 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.89 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,117. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

