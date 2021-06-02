MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 3,801 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,526. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

