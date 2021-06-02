MMA Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 451,487 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.