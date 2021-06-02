MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,032 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 394.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $237.00. 3,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $116.57 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.27.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.