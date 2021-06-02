MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 11.4% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.76. 40,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

