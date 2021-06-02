MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $315,377.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00082695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.01039208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.25 or 0.09708224 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00052360 BTC.

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,305,400,945 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

