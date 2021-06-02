Mixin Market Cap Achieves $254.49 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for approximately $453.98 or 0.01240591 BTC on exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $254.49 million and $25,404.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,566 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

