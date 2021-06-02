Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 443 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

