Mission Wealth Management LP Has $722,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $127.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

